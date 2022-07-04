New WhatsApp update will make group chat admins even more powerful

By published

Watch your step, group-chatters

WhatsApp
(Image credit: Pexels/Anton)
Audio player loading…

Look out, WhatsApp users – the popular messaging service is adding yet another tool to the arsenal of overbearing group chat admins.

As spotted by WABetaInfo (opens in new tab), WhatsApp is working on a new update that will grant admins the ability to delete any and all messages sent in groups chats they oversee. At present, messages can only be deleted by the users who originally sent them, but this new feature – set to roll out in beta soon – would share the privilege with admins. 

All group participants will, however, be notified if and when an admin deletes a group message, and admins will be warned of that fact before confirming the option to do so. 

As part of a more imminent app update, WhatsApp users will also be granted more time to delete embarrassing or mistimed group chat messages (let’s be honest: we’ve all been there…). 

The Delete For Everyone feature, which currently remains active for 1 hour, 8 minutes and 16 seconds after a message is sent, will soon be extended to 2 days and 12 hours.

As reported by SamMobile, this extended time is already available for some Android users – having previously been included in WhatsApp beta version 2.22.15.8 – and is expected to rollout to all WhatsApp users in an upcoming software update. 

The ability to delete group WhatsApp messages has undoubtedly proven a helpful feature for millions of carefree texters in recent years, whose occasional drunk or mistimed messages have been swiftly banished from their respective group chats. 

Put simply, WhatsApp’s latest update will grant users the helpful option of deleting said messages the morning after – rather than within the hour of sending them…  

Axel Metz
Axel Metz

Axel is a London-based staff writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Tesla models to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and a degree in English Literature means he can occasionally be spotted slipping Hemingway quotes into stories about electric sports cars.
See more Software news