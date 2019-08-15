New Sky Go app will let you manage your Sky Q recordings on the go

If you like taking your TV shows on the road with you, a new Sky Go app should make that simpler than ever. The mobile viewing companion to Sky's TV services is getting a significant update, which will make it easier to take your Sky Q recordings on the go with you.

Pulling together features of the existing Sky Q app and rolling it in with the Sky Go app, you'll now be able to "view and control upcoming recordings and series links" on a new Recordings page of the UI.

The interface as a whole gets a revamp, with the app now split into "one touch destinations" called Home, TV Guide, Browse, Downloads and Recordings. The Browse panel aggregates content from all channels served up by Sky Go, broken down by theme and genre. And if you're a Sky Cinema viewer, you'll now get recommendations based on what you've viewed before.

More accessible viewing

New accessibility features are also coming to the app, with voiceover descriptions of button functionality for the sight impaired, better font size controls and the option to invert UI colors for better contrast.

Note a few limitations: you'll have to be a a Sky Go Extra subscriber to download content on the app, while you'll also need to be a Sky Q customer to access the recording features. If you're a Sky Mobile customer using the app, the shows and movies you can access will be limited based on your subscription type.

Expect to see the app update roll out to the iOS, Android, and Amazon Fire app stores, as well as PC and Mac, over the summer.