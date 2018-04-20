Mobile Power 50: 5 more nominees added to the 2018 list

Following months of extensive research and a thorough nomination process, we are delighted to confirm the latest five nominees for the Mobile Power 50.

These industry figures imbue their own businesses with their values and qualities and their influence is felt beyond their role. We feel they serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

Congratulations to:

Walter Jirengui, President of Consumer Business Group, Huawei

Conor Pierce, VP Mobile & IT, Samsung UK and Ireland

Mark Evans, CEO, O2

Nazish Dossa, UK Managing Director, Brightstar

Simon Woodman, UK Mobile Director

The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors

