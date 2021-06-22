Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Our host is confirmed!

The Mobile Industry Awards powered by Sky Zero is just a matter of weeks away, and we're delighted to confirm that BBC sports presenter and anchor of BBC Breakfast Dan Walker will be our host for the evening.

As well as hosting BBC One’s award-winning Football Focus, Dan has also appeared on shows like Countdown, Pointless Celebrities, Celebrity Mastermind and A Question of Sport.

He'll be making sure you're adequately entertained throughout our ceremony on September 29 at Royal Lancaster London!

Running for more than a decade, the MIAs represent the gold standard of excellencein the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

CHECK OUR ALL OUR 2021 FINALISTS HERE

Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to go online and select your table packages - we can either take card payment or organise an invoice to send to you.

All bookings are part of our risk-free promise; if the event is cancelled due to government restrictions, you will have the option to move your reservation to next year or receive a full refund.

If you have any questions about booking please email Kate Smith: kate.smith@futurenet.com

We will soon be revealing our Power 50 list and Shop Idol finalists (supported by Samsung Backstage).

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on September 29 2021!