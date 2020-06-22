Mobile Industry Awards 2020 is going digital

The 2020 Mobile Industry Awards is going digital!

In line with many other events in the technology space, the Awards – which represent the gold standard of excellence in the UK mobile industry – are following recent government guidelines regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

As the news has been progressing, we have listened to the concerns from all parties. As the well-being of our attendees, partners and staff is our number one priority, we have taken the very difficult decision to move the Mobile Industry Awards 2020 from a physical event to an online one.

Everyone at Future would like to thank the mobile business for its understanding and continued support.

We're extremely disappointed not to be able to celebrate with a spectacular awards ceremony this year but we're excited to recognise and celebrate the best and brightest the UK and European mobile industry has to offer.

Timeline and winners

Winners will be announced via the Mobile Industry Awards website, TechRadar.com, MIA & TechRadar Pro social media and through our email newsletter.

The MIA 2020 timeline is now as follows:

August 27 – Power 50 Countdown begins

September 7 – Shop Idol Final 6 announced

September 14 – Shop Idol Winner announced

September 21 - September 25 – Category Award Winners & Person of the Year announced

For further information on the awards, please visit the MIA 2020 website, where you will also find a list of FAQs.

For any further questions, please email Business Development & Awards Director Mark Fermor on mark.fermor@futurenet.com.