HP outs new convertible laptops with Yoga-like designs

HP has revealed details of two convertible laptops launched alongside the company's recently unveiled Android-powered SlateBook.

First up, the HP Envy x360 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 10-point multi-touch. Similar to Lenovo's Yoga laptops, the device features a hinge that allows you to use it in tablet or "tent" mode for watching movies or playing games.

The device packs Intel Core i3 or i7 processors, depending on the configuration, up to 8GB of memory and up to a 1TB HDD. It also comes with a HP Control Zone trackpad that supports Windows 8.1's built-in gestures.

Next up, the HP Pavilion x360 features a 13.3-inch display with 10-point multi-touch and a choice of Intel (Core i3 or i5) or AMD (A6, A8 or A10) processors. It sports up to 8GB of RAM and battery life will reach up to 8.25 hours of normal use, according to HP. Internal storage options range from 500GB up to 1TB.

The HP Envy 360 is expected to be available in the UK from August starting £649, while the HP Pavilion x360 is expected to arrive in July starting at £499. No word just yet on US pricing or availability.