Dell's new netbooks leaked in Android roadmap

Dell's latest swivel-screen netbook has been detailed in the latest Android roadmap, courtesy of yet another internet leak from the Texan computing company.

This time around, the info comes courtesy of Android Central, with a report detailing Dell's various plans for Android OS devices in the near future.

Dell's Sparta netbook tablet is set to feature an 11-inch 1024 x 768 TFT display, ARM processor and optional 3G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

It is also set to feature a screen sitting on a swivel mechanism so that it is rotatable within the device's frame.

Lightweight Athens device

Dell's lightweight Athens netbook will feature the same screen size, ARM processor and optional connectivity, and will weigh a shade under 0.9 pounds. So you will hardly notice that you have it in your manbag!

Release dates are rumoured to be sometime around early autumn for the Sparta and later in the autumn for the Athens.

Via Android Central