Logitech Universal Folio turns almost any tablet into a 2-in-1 computer

If you use a tablet as part of your professional or academic repertoire, it's likely you also need an attachable keyboard. However, your options are usually limited by what keyboard can match your tablet's model or operating system.

For those who'd rather not buy a new keyboard every time they get a new tablet, Logitech has unveiled its Universal Folio, an attachable keyboard/case combo that fits virtually any 9- to 10-inch tablet.

The Bluetooth 3.0 accessory can connect to iOS, Android, and even Windows-powered tablets, using an adjustable frame to secure your screen and re-purpose the device as a laptop.

The keyboard also hosts shortcut keys for media playback, volume, screen lock or search, depending on the operating system. A stylus with a nifty holder is also present in the front for making the most of the touch screen on your makeshift 2-in-1 computer.

For the especially busy, the Universal Folio sports an impressive two-year life span on replaceable coin cell batteries and a water-resistant outer case. That said, the keys themselves aren't resistant to liquids, so watch what you're doing with that caffè latte.

The Logitech Universal Folio runs for $59.99/£59.99/AU$99.95 and is available for purchase now via Logitech's website.