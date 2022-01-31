Latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 gets huge £900 price cut in today's gaming laptop deals

Audio player loading…

Today's gaming laptop deals at UK retailer Box are offering a whopping £900 price cut on the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 - a real bargain if you're looking for a highly portable machine that will handle gaming on the go.

Retailing for £999 (was £1,899.97) means you're paying almost half the price here for this 2021 model, which features an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 120Hz display.

These are really beefy specs for a 13.3-inch machine and perfect if you want something that can handle light gaming while traveling away from home. It won't max out all titles, but it's a great compromise for something light and stylish that's more akin to a MacBook Pro or Dell XPS than a gaming laptop.

I've personally used the slightly older 10th generation Intel Core i7 model as my main personal laptop over the past year, and I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a great all-rounder that can handle a spot of gaming. Not only is it well built with a gorgeous aluminum design, but it's a joy to use as a daily driver and doesn't scream 'gamer' like certain brands.

Only complaint? Having that GTX 1650 Ti inside means you don't get super-long battery life, so plan on taking your power brick if you want more than a few hours of use.

Outside the UK? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

Razer Blade gaming laptop deals in the UK

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2021): £1,899 £999.97 at Box

Save £900 - Looking for a lightweight laptop that can handle gaming on the go? Pick up the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 for almost half price in today's gaming laptop deals at Box. With an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1650 Ti graphics card you get a ton of power crammed into a tiny space with this machine. It won't max out every title, but this one's a great option if you're carrying your laptop with you everywhere and need some gaming performance.

