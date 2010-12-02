Trending

YouTube starts testing skippable ads

By Internet  

TrueView finally lets viewers skip to the end

YouTube starts skipping
YouTube starts skipping

Google has introduced the idea of skippable adverts to YouTube, announcing a new ad fomat called TrueView.

Adverts on YouTube, like most VOD sites, are compulsory. At the moment, you have to sit through around 30 seconds of pre-roll before you can watch premium content.

YouTube is trying to shake this up a little – on selected videos on the site, there will now be a countdown button.

This will give you a chance to skip the advert after you have seen what it's promoting for five seconds.

Thanks for the ad

This is a promising step for VOD content, as compulsory advertising does put consumers off watching content.

Given that we can all fast-forward through advertising in the home, it makes sense we have control of video advertising on websites.

YouTube will also start offering users a choice of adverts to watch. This new service is optional to advertisers at the moment, and is only currently offered to those with managed accounts.

Via Mashable

See more Internet news