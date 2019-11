It's just like we're really there or something

Google's Street View cameras continue to show there's nowhere they won't venture, having documented a 30 mile trip down the Thames.

You can now head over to Google Maps and enjoy your own tour of the Thames - the first European river to get the Street View treatment - and take in those 360 views, which were captured with Google's Trekker camera.

Weather's not too bad, either.

