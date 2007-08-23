Liverpool gangs in YouTube gun show

Rival gangs use YouTube to show off their weapons

Video footage of gangs showing off guns and other hate-filled paraphernalia have been uncovered on YouTube following the murder of an 11-year-old in the Croxteth area of Liverpool.

The videos of youths from neighbouring areas show the youths proudly displaying guns - including a semi-automatic - as well as joy-riding in cars, bikes and displaying dangerous dogs, says The Guardian.

The YouTube footage is likely to spell more trouble for parent company Google which has been rapped many times for displaying violent videos uploaded by UK teens.