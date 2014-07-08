Intel, Samsung team up to fight Qualcomm in Open Interconnect Consortium

Some of the most influential technology companies have teamed up to launch the Open Interconnect Consortium (OIC), which will work on a common communication framework for the Internet of Things.

The founding members of that entity include Intel and its subsidiary Wind River, Atmel, Broadcom, Dell and Samsung. The OIC has been launched only a few months after a similar venture called AllSeen Alliance was unveiled by the not-for-profit Linux Foundation.

AllSeen is based on Qualcomm's rival AllJoyn prompting fears of a chasm comparable to those that hit wireless charging, optical disks (Blu-Ray vs HD-DVD) and tape (Betacam vs VHS) where manufacturers and developers have to decide where to invest their resoruces.

Surprisingly enough, Jim Zemlin, executive director of The Linux Foundation, welcomed the announcement saying, "Open source is about collaboration and about choice. The Open Interconnect Consortium is yet another proof point how open source helps to fuel innovation".

AllSeen however currently has the upperhand with regards to the number of recruited members with more than 50 members, including Microsoft, LG, Sharp and Panasonic, having added their names.