There is no backdoor government access to Apple servers, swears CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook reiterated that contrary to what some people believe, the US government doesn't have access to the company's servers through a backdoor.

"Much of what has been said isn't true. There is no backdoor. The government doesn't have access to our servers," he told ABC News in an interview set to air Friday.

"They would have to cart us out in a box for that. And that just will not happen. We feel that strongly about it."

Previously, Apple has taken steps to encrypt iMessages so well that the US Drug Enforcement Agency has reportedly complained that it can't spy on suspected drug dealers now.

Calls for more transparency

Cook deflected questions about the iPhone 6 with a larger screen and iWatch in connection to the company's confirmed interest in sapphire crystal.

When it came to US government secrecy, however, he was more willing to talk candidly.

"We need to be significantly more transparent," pleaded Cook.

"We need to say what data is being given, how many people it effects, how many accounts are affected. We need to be clear."

The problem? Apple, like all companies tied up in the Prism surveillance program, is being forced to stay silent by law. "We have a gag order on us right now, and we can't say those things."

Cook believes Americans would be more at ease if Apple could tell them more. He plans to press the US Congress for exactly that, but we know this transparency petition has been ongoing on for a while now.