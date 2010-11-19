Google brings all its apps under one roof

Google is bringing the wide-ranging suite of Google services together under the Google Apps banner, to make it easier for users to access and use its numerous services.

In addition to your standard applications such as GMail and Google Calendar, users will now be able to access services such as photo-suite Picasa, video service YouTube and Google Reader far easier and quicker than previously.

Google will offer over 60 productivity-boosting apps under four easy to understand banners - Google Apps, Google Apps for Business, Google Apps for Government and Google Apps for Education. See, easy!

App happy chappies



"As customers begin to recognize large productivity gains with Gmail, Google Docs and the rest of Google Apps, they frequently ask when they'll be able to use services like Google Voice, Reader, Blogger and AdWords with their Google Apps accounts," blogs Googler, Derek Parham, Lead Software Engineer, Google Apps.

Parham adds that his team is "thrilled to swing the floodgates of new functionality wide open" so that customers worldwide can access a full spectrum of services from Google.

Here are more details on how the new Google applications line-up is set to work:

Google Apps is our free service geared towards families, entrepreneurs and other groups up to 50 users.

Google Apps for Business offers 25GB of email storage per user, a 99.9% uptime guarantee, data migration capabilities, advanced management tools, telephone support, added security features and more, all for $50 per user per year.

Google Apps for Government is FISMA certified and designed with local, state and federal agencies in mind.

Google Apps for Education offers many benefits of Google Apps for Business, but at no cost to schools, universities and qualifying non-profits.

