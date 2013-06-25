Microsoft and Oracle do cloud deal

Microsoft and Oracle are going into a partnership to run Oracle software on Microsoft's Windows Server Hyper-V virtualisation platform and Windows Azure cloud platform.

Oracle will certify and support its software packages – including Java, Oracle Database and Oracle WebLogic Server – on the two Microsoft platforms, while the Oracle software will be made available to Azure customers, along with Oracle Linux. An Oracle blogpost says the arrangement is effective immediately.

The two companies have traditionally been rivals in the database market, but the blog says the move has been made as part of Oracle's strategy to support multiple platforms, with an acknowledgement of Windows' importance.

Flexbility

Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft, said: "Now our customers will be able to take advantage of the flexibility our unique hybrid cloud solutions offer for their Oracle applications, middleware and databases, just like they have been able to do on Windows Server for years."

The deal will also give both companies more weight in the market against competitors offering cheaper cloud service.

Forrester Research Analyst James Staten commented in a blogpost that the deal gives Microsoft's Hyper-V advantages against competitors which are not supported on Oracle software. Also, licensing Java on Windows Azure should increase the appeal of Oracle's public cloud.