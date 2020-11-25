Hurry! This rare Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal won't last long

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals have come early, with possibly the best offer on the Switch Lite we've seen so far. Right now you can save on the usual £199 price of the Grey console - a rarity for the world's most popular handheld.

We see price drops on the Switch Lite maybe twice a year, so this is going to be an incredibly popular Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal. What's more, that £189 sales price is only available on the Grey colour, so this is going to run out of stock quickly.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is lighter, smaller and more portable than the standard Nintendo Switch – and is bound to popular in this year's best Black Friday deals and the forthcoming Cyber Monday sales event.

You're limited to playing in handheld mode on Nintendo's revision, as the Nintendo Switch Lite isn't capable of outputting to your television. You're also unable to remove the system's Joy-Con, so it's a strictly single-player device in that respect.

Nevertheless, it's an attractive console that really leans in to the portability of Nintendo's hybrid console, and its library of Nintendo Switch games is seriously impressive.

What Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals can we expect?

Rare discount Nintendo Switch Lite - Grey: £199 £189 at AO

The Nintendo Switch Lite is almost down to its lowest ever price, thanks to this generous discount from AO. At just £189, you'll be able to pick up a console that can play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Need we say more?

