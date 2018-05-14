HP's new Elitebooks bring even more computing power to your workplace

HP has revealed several new additions to its premium EliteBook line as it looks to provide more choice for customers working on the go.

The company's new releases look to offer enterprise users light and flexible laptop options equipped with day-long battery life and powerful hardware within.

First up is the EliteBook x360 1030 G3 (see head image), which at just 15.8mm thin and weighing 1.25kg is HP's smallest business-focused convertible laptop to date.

Sporting up to 18 hours of battery life and Cat9 LTE networks for speedy connectivity, the device comes with a super-smart stylus accessory which is able to notify the user when it has been left behind. HP says that the EliteBook x360 1030 G3 should be available in July, with prices starting at £1,199.

Slimline

(Image: © HP)

Also revealed was the HP EliteBook 1050 G1 (pictured above), which the company says is the the world’s first ultra-slim business notebook with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics built in.

Inside, there's up to 4TB of SSD storage, along with the option of powerful hexacore processing. HP says the device will offer up to 16 hours battery, and can also ship with an optional HP Privacy Camera to ensure its webcam stays safe from malicious surveillance.

HP EliteBook 1050 G1 is expected to be available in EMEA in July for a starting price of £1,199.

“HP’s undisputed design and engineering leadership is delivering the ultimate combination of style, performance and versatility,” said Achim Kuttler, vice president and general manager, Personal Systems, HP EMEA.