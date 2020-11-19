How to buy PS5 in the UK today: all the retailers with stock available at launch

If you're wondering how to buy PS5 in the UK you're certainly not alone. The next generation console launches for the UK today, so many are eagerly awaiting PS5 stock to land at their favourite retailers. If you're among them, you'll want to know where to buy PS5 and when, and that's where we come in.

We've now got projected PS5 restock times for plenty of retailers, so you'll find all the best times to be checking just below. However, it's worth noting that we expect Game and Currys to be live first, with both retailers slating a PS5 launch at 9am.

Our top tips for buying PS5 at launch today are find your retailers and keep an eye on them around their projected launch times. That doesn't mean you shouldn't be checking between these slots, however, as you never know when stock is going to drop.

We'd recommend keeping your payment and shipping details to hand (or preferably registered with your retailers if you're comfortable doing so). This will save you valuable seconds at checkout, when we've seen shoppers lose out in the time it takes to fill out personal information.

Finally, don't give up - if stock appears unavailable then a few refreshes may well put you to the front of the queue for quick reloads.

If you're unable to buy PS5 in the morning, however, there will be plenty more chances throughout the day. We'd recommend checking through the quick links below regularly and following our top tips on how to buy PS5 in the UK further down the page as well.

Things will move quickly when the opportunity to buy PS5 does present itself, so you'll want to be in the right place at the right time for this one.

Where to buy PS5

Check the quick links below to find out where to buy PS5 in the UK today. We're expecting stock to start hitting from 9am onwards, with Currys and Game leading the charge, though it's all to play for today so you'll want to keep a close eye on these retailers.

How to buy PS5: our top tips

1. Find your retailers

The list above will keep you on top of all the latest PS5 stock updates as soon as they come in, but you should keep checking frequently as you never know when more stock will land and you might get lucky.



2. Prepare your wallet

You're likely already steeled against the PS5 price, but you'll want to make sure your retailers know that. Prepare your card and shipping details in a separate page or store them with your retailers of choice for a faster checkout.



3. Sign in

You may already have an account with your favourite retailers, but be sure to sign in ahead of stock. This will steal valuable seconds from your order at checkout and you'll need all the time you can get to buy PS5 today. Plus, you can often save your checkout details with your login (if you're comfortable doing this) and track your order a little easier. We'd recommend making accounts for each retailer offering PS5 stock today as well.



4. Find the product page

You don't want to be left navigating the virtual aisles when the chance to buy PS5 does arrive. We'll be linking straight out to product pages here when stock does land, but if you're going it alone be sure to have the relevant pages queued up for your search.

5. Don't give up

There's likely to be plenty of chances to buy PS5 in the UK today, though you'll need to be quick. If you come up unlucky however, keep refreshing the retailer's page - we've seen stock return for quickfire refreshes in a matter of minutes in the past so you don't want to give up at the first hurdle.



Where to buy PS5 accessories

PS5 DualSense controller: £59 at Amazon

Grab the PS5 DualSense controller for £59 at Amazon - that's a whole 99p cheaper than other retailers. Generally, though, Amazon has had a good supply of PS5 controllers over the course of the last few months so we expect stock to be fairly reliable here today.

PS5 HD camera: £49.99 at Amazon

The PS5 HD camera is currently in stock at Amazon for £49.99. If you're going to be using those onboard streaming options or pairing your PlayStation VR with your new console, then, this is a must-buy.

Out of stock - PS5 DualSense charging station: £24.99 at Amazon

If you picked up an extra controller with your new console, this DualSense charging station is a great way to keep your gamepads topped up. It's been out of stock for a while though as it's such a popular accessory - keeping checking in then because you never know when more may arrive.

Out of stock - PS5 Pulse 3D headset: £89.99 at Amazon

There's no PS5 Pulse 3D headset stock up for grabs right now, but we'd recommend checking in at Amazon every now and then as we have seen units appearing over the last week.

PS5 games for pre-order at Game

You'll need something to play once you get your hands on the next-gen console, and while PS5 bundles may still be a pipe dream you can still order your launch titles ready for the big day as well. Game has the biggest repertoire of UK retailers right now, with everything from Demon's Souls to Sackboy: A Big Adventure available.

Where can you buy PS5 today?

Amazon

Amazon did have a robust level of pre-order stock during the first phase of the PS5 going live at retailers in the UK. Don't get us wrong, it still flew off the shelves, but we did see it holding on a little longer before flatlining. Amazon UK has also confirmed it will have more PS5 stock available for release date in the UK on November 19 at midday.

Currys

Currys had a few waves of PS5 pre-orders available earlier in the year, so we're hopeful you'll be able to buy PS5 here on launch day if you're quick. Currys has also used a queuing system for these next-gen console releases, so things at least feel a little more civilized here, even if getting hold of a console is still uncertain.

Very

Very was the most recent retailer to offer PS5 pre-orders in the UK, and this stock stuck around for a few waves. You'll find that Very has PS5 stock 'coming soon', and you can often beat the first wave by grabbing extra accessories as well, as Very does keep stock aside to sell alongside controllers and headsets. We've seen this happen with the Xbox Series X, too, which also flashed back into stock after release earlier this week (before selling out again).

Game

Game was one of the first UK retailers to offer a PS5 for pre-order last time we were all trying to buy PS5. That means we're expecting an early jump here, but also a few higher value bundles to keep stock floating around longer as well.

