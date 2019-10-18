Honor 9X coming to the UK and may be the last Honor phone with Google apps

Thanks to the Huawei ban stopping recent Huawei and Honor smartphones from accessing Google apps, the future of Honor (a subsidiary of Huawei) in the UK has been a bit up in the air.

Now the company has just unveiled a new handset is on its way to the UK, and it's the previously announced Honor 9X.

The Honor 9X is the latest in the Honor X series of affordable smartphones. The last handset in the range was the Honor 8X (unsurprisingly), and it sits alongside the Honor V range, and main series of Honor phones.

The Honor 9X comes with a 6.59-inch LCD display, which is pretty big for an affordable phone and there's no notch breaking it up – instead, the smartphone has a 16MP pop-up camera.

There are three rear cameras, and while none of them are as high-tech as the type you'd find on the Huawei P30 Pro, for example, they look decent on paper.

The rear camera consists of a 48MP main snapper, 8MP ultra-wide angle, and 2MP depth camera for improved portrait shots. There's notably no telephoto lens.

Keeping the phone running is a 4,000mAh battery, which powers the Kirin 810 chipset.

On the back of the handset is a fingerprint sensor, and there's also a unique rear pattern that shows an X-shape when light shines on it. You can see that design in the photo above.

We don't currently have an exact release date or price for the Honor 9X in Europe or UK, but we expect it to hear more from Honor on the subject soon.