Grab this Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League bundle in time for Christmas

On the hunt for an Xbox Series S in time for Christmas? Or having trouble getting your hands on the Xbox Series X? Then you should absolutely check out this Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle, which is currently £249.99 at Amazon UK. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region)

This Xbox Series S bundle is the perfect gift for the Fortnite or Rocket League fan in your life and, what's more, Amazon's listing states (at time of writing) that it "Arrives in time for Christmas" - so even if you've left it a bit late this year, it should be nestled safely under your tree on the big day.

However, you will need to jump on this as soon as possible to guarantee you get it before Christmas (before 12pm GMT on December 22) if you want to be sure it'll arrive in time. It's also worth noting that a pre-Christmas delivery may not be available in some UK regions, so checkout as soon as you can so you don't miss out.

This bundles packs in an Xbox Series S plus content for Fortnite and Rocket League all for the price of the console on its own.

So what is included in this Xbox Series S bundle? The bundle includes an Xbox Series S console (which alone goes for £249.99), an Xbox Wireless Controller, free-to-play Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and two AA batteries to get you going.

But, the real kicker is the Rocket League and Fortnite content that comes included. This bundle includes the Fortnite Midnight Drive Pack Set, which consists of the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks. There's plenty of Rocket League content too, with the Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits included in the bundle. However, this bundle doesn't include Fortnite: Save the World.

We've been tracking this Xbox Series S bundle since Black Friday, when it was available to pre-order for December 13, so we're glad to see it's still in stock. While this bundle is also available at GameStop in the US for $299.99, there's no guarantee it'll arrive in time for Christmas.

