Grab the Corsair T3 Rush gaming chair at its lowest ever price at Amazon

While not the highest-rated, the Corsair T3 Rush gaming chair just made the list as one of our best gaming chairs, thanks to its affordability and comfort, so we’re excited to see the Corsair T3 Rush for just £172.98 at Amazon.
There are plenty of Black Friday deals flooding the market, but the Corsair T3 Rush is a real treat for those seeking out a more toned-down gaming chair - or even one that can blend in with an everyday office environment.
When compared to other Black Friday gaming chair deals, the T3 Rush comes with a greater discount than some of the premium brands like Secretlab or Noblechairs, coming in at a 31% discount.
Today's best Corsair T3 Rush Black Friday deals
Corsair T3 Rush |
£249.99 £184.57 at Amazon
Save £65: Fancy a fabric chair instead of PU leather? The Corsair T3 Rush is now £65 off over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Notable here is the 180-degree recline, for when you need to take a quick nap between raids or Zoom meetings.
It’s down to personal preference how you view the design of the Corsair T3 Rush - the lack of the bright, often garish colour palette that comes hand-in-hand with the gaming aesthetic could be a big pro or con depending on your style.
However, the body of the chair still elevates it over the everyday office chair, with its starship commander-esque headrest cutouts.
The Corsair T3 Rush earns major brownie points for how comfortable it is too, with its breathable soft fabric exterior, memory foam lumbar support and extremely customisable backrest position.
For the fact that this already affordable chair has dropped below the £200 mark with this £65 off, we'd recommend this one of our best Black Friday gaming chair deals for 2021.
More Corsair T3 Rush deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Corsair T3 Rush from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
Check out our Amazon Black Friday deals page for more savings on everything from the best gaming PCs to the best gaming mice and keyboards.