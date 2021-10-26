Grab one of the best Star Wars games ever for less than £1 - no, seriously

We're sure many of you will be hunting for the best Black Friday deals closer to the event itself, but we've spotted an unbelievable discount on Star Wars Squadrons right now, so much so that it's even cheaper than your lunch. If you've been looking at this game in particular, then you won't need to wait until November 26 for the sales period to kick off, as it's at the lowest price we've ever seen right now.

By heading over to CDKeys, you can grab Star Wars Squadrons for just 59p. That's an unbelievable saving of 98% off retail price. Literally the next cheapest option is via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, where the game is available to be downloaded at no extra cost.

One of the best Star Wars games to be released in recent years, Star Wars Squadrons combines the best Star Wars multiplayer dogfighting we've seen since the original Battlefront games on PS2, along with a fun single-player campaign that switches between the Rebels and the Empire.

This is simply the lowest price we've ever seen Star Wars Squadrons go on sale for, and considering it's only 59p right now, that should be little surprise to anyone. But we wouldn't be so enthusiastic if Star Wars Squadrons wasn't an excellent game in its own right.

We've sung the game's praises when it comes to its robust single-player and multiplayer suites, but did you know Star Wars Squadrons is also VR compatible? That's right, hook up your Oculus Quest 2 or Valve Index to your gaming PC for an immersive experience that places you right in the cockpit of an X-Wing or TIE Fighter.

It's worth noting that the download key in this purchase is for EA's Origin platform. If you haven't already, you will need to download the Origin launcher and create a free account. But once you've done that, you're free to redeem your code and start playing Star Wars Squadrons for yourself.

Also keep in mind that this deal is for PC only and you need to redeem the code before November 4, 2021. Star Wars Squadrons is also available for PS4, PS5 and Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S through the Xbox Game Pass service.

