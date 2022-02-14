GoldenEye 007 remaster might actually release soon, according to insider

Audio player loading…

The GoldenEye 007 remaster could be officially announced over the next few weeks, according to a notable insider. It's been known that a remaster of the beloved N64 shooter has been in the works since a cancelled, almost complete, XBLA build of the game surfaced online.

Now, as reported by VGC, GoldenEye 007's remaster woes could be over, as journalist and notable insider Jeff Grubb believes the game could launch very soon.

"I think that Microsoft is going to be the one to announce that first," Grubb stated on the Giant Bomb-hosted GrubbSnax show. "I think this game is probably coming pretty soon, I’m thinking next couple of weeks."

By and large, Grubb has a solid track record when it comes to gaming leaks and announcements, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition and details on Battlefield 2042.

News of the GoldenEye 007 remaster has been bubbling its way to the surface this year. Last month, GoldenEye 007 remaster achievements leaked online, lending credence to the notion that the remaster could finally release in an official capacity.

It's an extensive list of achievements, too, featuring challenges such as clearing most missions on any difficulty and under a certain time threshold. Achievements for GoldenEye 007's legendary multiplayer suite are also present, indicating that if the remaster is indeed imminent, the game's best mode hasn't been an afterthought.

Originally conceived by developer Rare as early as 2006, a GoldenEye 007 remaster was initially in the works for the Xbox Live Arcade service back on the Xbox 360. This early remaster was unfortunately canned, most likely due to licensing issues with Bond's notoriously strict parent company EON Productions and other parties.

Other GoldenEye projects have come and gone in the interim, with both GoldenEye: Rogue Agent and a GoldenEye 007 reimagining on the Wii (replacing Pierce Brosnan with Daniel Craig) ultimately failing to capture the original's magic.

If the GoldenEye 007 remaster is finally coming out, then, it'll most likely launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC, potentially with a day one Xbox Game Pass release, due to the fact that original developer Rare is owned by Microsoft. However, given that Nintendo published the N64 original, we'd love to see a release on the Nintendo Switch, especially as both companies seem to be on amicable terms.