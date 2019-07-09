Get up to 60% off Bitdefender's antivirus packages with this exclusive offer

Amazon Prime Day might now be almost upon us. But if you're holding out to see what antivirus packages come down in price we can tell you now there is no need. The best antivirus software on the market is currently at a price we can't see being beaten anytime soon.

Offering discounts of up to 60%, Bitdefender is currently available at an incredibly affordable price. There's two reasons this offer is especially eyecatching. Firstly, TechRadar ranks Bitdefender as the best antivirus software currently available, especially its - Antivirus Plus 2019 software.

And secondly, this impressive discount is completely exclusive to TechRadar readers, so you won't find it anywhere else. With the cost starting at effective prices of roughly $1.99/pm and discounts across Bitdefender's three consumer antivirus packages, there are discounts for every kind of cyber protection need.

You can find more details below about these offers, and see the differences between each of the packages (including how much you'll be saving with these discounts).

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 | $59.99 Now $23.99 (around £19)

Bitdefender Internet Security 2019 | $79.99 Now $31.99 (around £25)

Bitdefender's most advanced protection adds Network Threat Prevention. Protecting up to three PCs, it's great value for a family of PC users, especially considering the saving of $48 you're getting on this package. You also get access to Bitdefender's VPN (a feature found with all three of these packages).

Bitdefender Total Security 2019 | $89.99 Now $35.99 (around £28)

Finally, the big all-singing, all-dancing package from Bitdefender. At a price of $35.99, this option doesn't cost much more than the two above. However, for that extra price, you can also protect your windows devices, MacOS, iOS and Android, with protection of up to five devices.

