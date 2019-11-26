Get an Xbox One X and 7 games at Currys for under £300 with this Black Friday deal

Microsoft has unleashed an array of Black Friday Xbox deals this week, and lots of UK retailers have their own angle on how to sell it. That means bundling in extra games as an incentive to buy. In Currys' Black Friday deal, you can actually buy an Xbox One X with seven additional games for £299.

How are there that many games in one bundle? Well, the Gears of War Limited Edition Xbox One X bundle comes with the entire series of games. In addition to Gears 5's Ultimate Edition, you'll get download codes for Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3 and Gears of War 4. That's a lot of third-person cover shooting. But Currys is also throwing in Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7 with its bundle. That's seven games total to play on your new machine, at the same price Amazon is selling the Gears bundle on its own.

Xbox One X Gears of War Limited Edition bundle | Comes with Gears 5, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2: £449 £299 at Currys

As well as Gears 5, you get the four preceding Gears of War games as downloads with this bundle, meaning you get seven games with the console. You'll see other UK retailers offering similar bundles - the addition of Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7 is Currys' extra incentive to buy. View Deal

If that's not enough, it comes with six months of Spotify Premium (new customer accounts only), like a lot of Currys' entertainment offers during the Black Friday period.

If you're prepared to spend £5 more, you can also get a great Xbox bundle from Argos with the brand new Star Wars game Jedi: Fallen Order, as well as one other game:

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | 1x extra game | £304.99 at Argos

You can pick up the same bundle as above, but with a different extra free game of your choosing. If you go for this bundle you'll have the delights of Fallout 4, Anthem, The Division 2, or Metro Exodus to decide between.

Check out our list of the best Black Friday Xbox deals for more, or see them all on UK retailers at a glance here:

Why should you consider an Xbox One X, when Project Scarlett is on its way next year? Well, Microsoft still has a bunch of heavy hitters to come on the platform, including next year's Halo Infinite.

It really depends on how quickly you want to be an early adopter to a next-gen console. It can help to wait, in terms of price, availability and options. Besides, the Xbox One X is also a 4K Blu-ray player, another benefit of this particular console.