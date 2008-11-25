Xtival bringing Prodigy and Watchmen to Xbox

Xbox's Xtival event will feature exclusive content from dance legends The Prodigy and Guitar Hero World Tour songs from Oasis as well as exclusive content from the highly-anticipated Watchmen movie.

Xtival 08, from 28-30 November, is a three day celebration of all things Xbox that any 360 owners can participate in.

The Prodigy will 'headline' Xtival on the Friday, with an exclusive HD download of the video for their forthcoming track Invaders Must Die.

"This is the first time our fans will be able to download exclusive material from the new album, and we are glad to be part of the Xtival weekend," said The Prodigy's Liam Howlett.

Quis custodiet ipsos Oasis?

Oasis, who headline Saturday, will be making Guitar Hero World Tour tracks available for the event, and Sunday will see Franz Ferdinand showcase new material ahead of their album launch next year.

On a non-musical front, seven webisodes from Watchmen director Zack Snyder's website will be made available in HD for free.

It's certainly shaping up to be an exciting media event and it's open to all Xbox 360 owners with an internet connection.