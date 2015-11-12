Zelda: Twilight Princess HD arrives on Wii U early next year

While a whole new Zelda game has yet to get a name or launch date (though we do know it is happening), Nintendo has announced The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD remake is real and ready to launch on the Wii U early next year.

"Ready to roll with Midna again? The Legend of #Zelda: Twilight Princess HD is coming to #WiiU!" Nintendo of America tweeted during its Direct live stream event today.

Twilight Princess HD will land on March 4, along with a special Wolf Link amiibo that'll work with the game.

Interestingly, in another tweet, Nintendo teased that some info saved to the new Wolf Link amiibo "will carry it over to the #WiiU #Zelda game," which we assume is the new Zelda game that Nintendo has revealed absolutely no details about.

Thankfully, it did add that we will get more details next year, but until then, we'll just get ourselves excited about Wolf Link amiibo and what it means for the new Zelda game.