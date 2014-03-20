This is how you'll look using Project Morpheus

We like to Move it, Move it

Console gamers – specifically Playstation 4 gamers – need no longer envy the PC community after Sony revealed its own contender in the virtual reality game: Project Morpheus.

The slick-looking headset was unveiled at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco after months of rumour and speculation.

We'd heard from a source that Sony was planning to take on Oculus VR's much talked-about headset, so the news didn't come as a huge shock. But that's not to say we're not still giddy with excitement.

We managed to calm ourselves just long enough to get some hands-on time with PS4's VR darling - watch how we got on in the video below.