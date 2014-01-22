Trending
 

SteamOS beta now works with older PCs, adds dual-boot support

Warning: not for the faint of heart

SteamOS now works with older PCs and dual-boot rigs
SteamOS for BIOS

It's still early days for SteamOS, which was released in its first beta form last year and has, until now, demanded a newer UEFI machine to work.

But Valve is gradually building and improving the OS, with the latest version now compatible with older BIOS systems. Plus, it makes it easier to install as a dual-boot configuration, which you can do in "Expert mode".

But the news also comes with a warning: "There has been very little testing on this, especially any kind of dual-boot setup. So don't install it on any machine you are not prepared to lose."

