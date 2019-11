Nintendo has announced that a couple of its upcoming Amiibos will also work as Skylanders, making for a really interesting crossover between Nintendo and Activision.

"Turbocharged" Donkey Kong and "Hammer Slam" Bowser, both of which come with come with their own vehicles, will be able to switch between Amiibo and Skylanders modes with just a twist of their base.

They'll be compatible with Skylanders Superchargers for the Wii U, and won't work for other versions.