Lara Croft is traumatized in Microsoft's Rise of the Tomb Raider E3 reveal

Microsoft's E3 2014 opening press conference featured all kinds of surprises, from a massive Halo collection to dozens of indie games, but one of the most unexpected was Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics' next Tomb Raider game.

Called Rise of the Tomb Raider, this sequel to last year's series reboot debuted with a trailer that set the stage for Lara's rise to badassery.

The last game, which aimed to hit the reset button on the long-waning Tomb Raider series, saw an inexperienced Lara get shipwrecked, injured and abused as she fought her way around a hostile island.

Following those events she's apparently in therapy, and it seems her trauma will either break her or shape her into the person she's "meant to be."

Guess which one it will be

The trailer didn't show any gameplay, but considering the 2013 reboot's success we can likely expect something similar.

Lara still has her bow at least, but the game's setting is currently a complete unknown.

Rise of the Tomb Raider will launch in 2015, so expect to hear more about the sequel as the year goes on.