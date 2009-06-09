Nintendo to launch an HD Wii?

Nintendo has revealed that when it launches its next console onto the burgeoning gaming marketplace, the system will be HD-Ready.

Unlike its rivals, Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Sony's PlayStation 3, Nintendo released the Wii with a lack of HD functionality back in 2006, with Nintendo President Satoru Iwata stating recently: "As far as the Wii is concerned, we have not found a significant reason to make it HD-compatible at this time."

HD now common

Iwata did reveal, however: "If we have an opportunity to make a new console, it will probably support HD because it is now common throughout the world."



"What is the significant meaning to the users? I don't think we should do it unless we find that reason," he continued.

"If we decide for other reasons to make new hardware, then HD is one of the things we would naturally add."

