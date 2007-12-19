Download Frontlines: Fuel of War beta

Budding PC gamers, listen up: from today you're being given the chance to get involved in the exclusive beta trial of hot new PC game Frontlines: Fuel of War. Our buddies over on our sister site CVG have posted the beta code and the activation keys you'll need to play it.

It's available for a limited time only though. So you'd better get your skates on. You'll be able to download the beta from 8pm today (19 December) until Friday 18 January 2008. After that the beta period comes to a close and you'll have missed out!

Exclusive beta trail

Frontlines: Fuel of War is a first person shooter game, set in a dystopian 2024. The world is ravaged by a severe energy crisis, and different sides are battling it out for control over the planet's raw materials.

The game is being made by the same guys who put together the Desert Combat mod for Battlefield 1942 CVG like what they've seen so far - check out their preview of the game here. For Xbox 360 owners, there's a demo currently available on Xbox Live.

Click here to download the Frontlines: Fuel of War beta (you'll need to sign up as a member of CVG too).

Enjoy.