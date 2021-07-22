Game PS5 restock update: PS5 disc and PS5 Digital Edition bundles now in stock

The latest PS5 restock is now live at Game, who continues to be one of the more reliable retailers in the UK for PS5 stock drops. Game is selling both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, but only as part of bundles this time around.

We've seen Game offer the consoles as standalone options in the past, but it's not the case with this drop. Nevertheless, bundles tend to stay in stock longer, as demand isn't as high due to the more expensive price tag. While the idea of getting a cap and a T-shirt with your PS5 may seem pointless, it's honestly your best bet if you really want PS5.

As usual, Game's website has a queuing system in place and you'll need to complete one of those annoying "I'm not a robot" tests before you can join the queue. Wait times will vary depending on how early you got in, and there's no guarantee that stock will be available once your wait time is up. However, it's worth being diligent and sticking it out until the end as we have seen people have success, even after waiting for quite some time.

It's important to note that these orders are pre-orders, with the console expected to ship on July 30. Those who opt for Priority Insured delivery can get the console a little earlier.

PS5 bundles in stock at Game

The PS5 continues to be one of the hottest products of 2021, and retailers are struggling to provide enough stock to eager consumers who are desperate to own Sony's next-gen console.

Sony has admitted that supply may continue to be restricted into 2022 due to high demand and the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, so we expect stock to remain constrained throughout the year.

If you do miss out on Game's latest PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

It's likely that more PS5 consoles will appear throughout 2021, so we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.