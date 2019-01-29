Exclusive: Huawei Mobile cloud storage prices revealed

Huawei has revealed more details on the pricing of its Mobile Cloud storage service in the UK and in the rest of Europe.

The Chinese firm will offer 5GB free storage as standard and you can get 50GB, 200GB and 2TB for £0.79, £2.49 and £6.99 per month, exactly the same as Apple's iCloud .

The data backup and synchronization service can be accessed on EMUI5.X and EMUI8.X operating systems with an already registered Huawei ID.

Other than the ability to sync data across multiple devices and photos directly to the cloud, you will be able to access saved files via a browser through Huawei's Cloud Portal. A list of compatible smartphones and tablets are available here.

Competitive prices

It's worth noting that all the data is stored within data centers located in Europe, in compliance with EU Data protection and privacy laws. Huawei doesn't have any plans to extend it to the US and to the rest of the world at the time of writing.

The news means that all the major smartphone vendors operating in Europe now offer a cloud storage service.

Samsung Cloud Storage offers only 50GB and 200GB storage tiers for £0.77 and £230 respectively and grants 15GB free storage to all Samsung users. In comparison, Google charges $1.99 (£1.59) per month for the 100GB tier and $2.99 (£2.49) for the 200GB tier and £7.99 ($8.99) for its 2TB tier with 10TB, 20TB and 30TB options available. Google One - as it is now known - is available on all Android devices, is shareable plus you can save by paying annually.

Even this sounds expensive though compared to TechRadar's editor choice, the iDrive Personal packs 2TB of cloud storage for just over $4 (£3.10) when buying on an annual basis.