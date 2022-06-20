Elden Ring's biggest bosses have been turned into playable D&D monsters

Audio player loading…

Elden Ring’s most notorious bosses have made their way to D&D, as one fan has created a suite of fully-fledged monster stat blocks based on FromSoftware’s action RPG.

An Elden Ring fan has converted the game's six demigods (a group of particularly powerful bosses) into usable tabletop monsters, complete with stat blocks that reflect their in-game abilities and attacks. Redditor u/Yrolc95 (opens in new tab) has created pages for Malenia, Godrick, Radahn, Mohg, Rykard, and Morgott, with their stats, actions, and abilities calculated to use in D&D 5E combat.

Malenia, for example, can use her Waterfowl Dance to leap into the air and perform four slashing attacks while dashing forward. Her passive Draining Attack ability, meanwhile, lets her regain HP from melee attacks, while two Legendary Actions – Quick Charge and Quick Retreat – mimic her nimble fighting style.

Rykard’s God-devouring Serpent has similarly been designed to imitate the boss fight of the video game. He’s got a slate of Resistances and Immunities, is surrounded by a magma pit, and can swallow players whole. Godrick the Grafted is the weakest of the monsters, but is still able to attach a whole dragon’s head onto his severed limbs.

(Image credit: Reddit u/Yrolc95)

The D&D stat blocks have even been designed to replicate the second stages of the Elden Ring bosses. Whittle Malenia down to zero HP, and she’ll unlock two new Mythic Actions – Phantom Spirits which lets you generate four spectral copies of her, and Scarlet Aeonia which has her divebomb opponents before creating a giant exploding flower.

While we can’t vouch for the balance of the stat blocks – some of the attack damage looks pretty high to our eyes – they’re certainly a loving tribute to what have become some of the most recognizable bosses in all of Elden Ring. Aside from anything else, it’s interesting to see how u/Yrolc95 distributed their ability scores. Poor Grodrick’s only been given an Intelligence score of 10, while Starscourge Radahn has been built with 26 Charisma.

Fan-Sandbox

Elden Ring has received no shortage of fan-made content. Soon after the game released, players were making miniature Pot Boys in celebration of the anthropomorphic amphora. And that’s to say nothing of the reams of Elden Ring mods that have appeared over the last few months.

Other players have taken novel approaches to playing the game, with one dedicated fan hooking up a real-life harp as a controller. It worked, though, as they were able to defeat Margit, the Fell Omen by only plucking the strings of their instrument.

D&D conversions might be the most natural, however. With its sprawling fantasy world and reams of esoteric lore, Eldern Ring is perfectly placed to be mashed together with the classic tabletop RPG. Why settle for defeating Morgott in the video game when you can show him what’s for in the theater of the mind?