EE wants to make setting up your new phone easier than ever

EE is expanding its ‘Superfast Delivery Service’ with expert installation to more parts of the UK and wants to cover 80 per cent of the population by 2020.

The service is billed as the UK’s most personalised delivery and setup scheme and is available with any EE 5G or 4G monthly plan. Customers can opt-in either in-store or online by picking a time and date of their choice.

An expert from partner Enjoy will deliver the handset and set it up for the customer. They can transfer applications, data, and photos from the old device and explain new features.

EE Superfast delivery

The idea is that customers are more satisfied with their experience and have fewer complaints further down the line, boosting the reputation of EE and reducing the burden of reactive customer service.

The service is already available in areas of London but will now extend to more parts of the capital as well as Birmingham and Manchester. Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Liverpool, Bristol, Sheffield, Cardiff and Cambridge will also be covered by the end of the year.

“We’re extending the EE superfast, super-flexible delivery and expert set-up service across the UK, helping as many customers as possible get the very most from their latest smartphone’s features,” said Ettienne Brandt, MD of commercial at BT Consumer.

“It will also now be an option across the entire range of 5G and 4G pay monthly smartphones we offer – so customers can receive their great new smartphone of choice at a time and place that is most convenient to them, all ok the UK’s best network”.