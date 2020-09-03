EE promises to keep flexible workers connected with revamped SMB 5G plans

EE is refreshing its SMB tariffs in order to reflect changing user behaviours during the coronavirus pandemic, promising to keep customers connected regardless of where they are working.

The BT-owned operator hopes the combination of 5G connectivity, the UK’s fastest and most available 4G network, as well as additional business guarantees will tempt organisations whose employees are spending more time working away from the office.

All plans include lifetime guarantees, free next day replacements and the option to upgrade at any time during the contract – minimising disruption and ensuring customers always have access to the latest technology.

EE 5G SMB

As a sweetener, EE is also offering businesses the opportunity to include an entertainment service such as Apple Music, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video or Britbox to employees. This is in recognition of the fact that users are increasingly using the same connection for work and play.

There are three tiers of tariff, available with a handset or on a SIM-Only basis. The ‘Business’ plan offers a standard data allowance without any speed limits, but the ‘Business Extra’ tariff promises to let customers access a reduced speed data service once their original allowance ahs been exceeded. EE says this is still fast enough to access business and entertainment applications. Finally, Business Unlimited has no restrictions at all.

“We know that for many of our business customers, work and home life tend to blend into one,” said Pete Oliver, managing director for SME at EE. “That trend is accelerating with more people working from home as a result of the pandemic. That’s why we’re offering 5G ready and new tech specific plans to empower customers to keep on top of their workload and stay entertained during downtime, whether that’s in the home or on the move.”

Although the pandemic has significantly elevated the role of communications within society, it has proved difficult for broadband and mobile operators to immediately benefit from increased consumption. They will hope investments in 5G and fibre, coupled with a rise in flexible working will lead to long-term gains.