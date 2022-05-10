EE offers nationwide in-store mobile phone repairs

Audio player loading…

EE’s same-day mobile phone repair service is now available across the UK, offering the service to customers of any network.

Growing awareness of electronic waste and the rising cost of new smartphones have provided a boost to high street repair services in recent years. But EE says its research show 60% of users would still rather get a n ew handset than mend their existing one.

‘Separation anxiety’ is cited as a major factor behind this trend, with customers unable or unwilling to be disconnected for the time it takes to fix a phone.

EE in-store repairs

The BT-owned operator has offered a repair service since 2005, and serves 60,000 customers a year. However with repairs taking an average of six days, this has not been quick enough for anyone who fears being without their device for too long.

Research commissioned by the company suggests customers take an average of seven weeks to get something like a cracked screen repaired.

To remedy the situation, EE has worked to enhance its capability. It introduced in-store repairs at the end of 2020, and has now extended this service to 218 stores across the country.

Anyone with an Apple, Google, Huawei, or Samsung device can take advantage, representing 72% of all devices stocked, with most repairs possible within two hours. There is also a next-day collection service although more complex repairs may take longer.

The launch coincides with a survey that claims customers are more likely to break their phone in the summer.

“Our superfast in-store repair service means customers can avoid the shame of a smashed screen and get back to enjoying the summer within a few hours,” said Bridget Lea, Managing Director of Commercial at EE.

“Choosing to repair, reuse and recycle also means we’re all doing our part to help address the rising e-waste challenge.”

Other mobile operators and manufacturers have also worked to enhance their repair offering. Google, Samsung and Apple are among those to have launched initiatives in recent times.

EE’s repairs reflect the changing, increasingly multi-purpose nature of operator’s retail locations. EE has opened a ‘concept store’ at its Aldgate headquarters to test new retail ideas that could be deployed in other locations, and to offer customers a more “immersive” experience when purchasing new services and products from EE and BT.