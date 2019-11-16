Early Vodafone Black Friday fibre broadband deals chuck in a free Google Nest Hub Max

If you're a keen follower of TechRadar's daily stories about the great and good in the ever-flowering world of deals and discounts (and, frankly, who isnt!?) then you will have seen us waxing lyrical about Vodafone broadband deals a lot of late. The provider's prices are regularly among the cheapest around when it comes to the very best fibre broadband deals.

And so it should come as no surprise that its first foray into the 2019 Black Friday offers fray is a good one. Sign up to Vodafone broadband now (or, indeed, any time by December 2) and it will also send you a fantastic smart home freebie - a Google Nest Hub Max with an RRP of £219.

"What's a Google Nest Hub Max then?" we're pretty sure we can hear you cry. The short answer is that it's a market leading smart speaker with a screen. The long answer can be found if you scroll further down this page.

And the great thing is that Vodafone broadband deals are already such a bargain, that this freebie is just the icing on the cake. We're talking monthly bills from £24 per month, or as low as £22 if you already have your phone with Vodafone. You can see this offer just below, or check out our guide to the best broadband deals to compare it to the rest of the options when it comes to your home internet.

Vodafone's early Back Friday broadband deals:

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 per month (£22 for Vodafone customers) | FREE Google Nest Hub Max

Vodafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while now and the ace tech freebie just makes it even more tempting. With this package you're getting speeds averaging 35Mb (with a guaranteed minimum of 25Mb) and a discount for those who are existing Vodafone mobile customers.

Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £28 per month (£26 for Vodafone customers) | FREE Google Nest Hub Max

4K streamer? Serious gamer? Or just a resident in a household overflowing with bandwidth-hungry people? Then an extra £4 per month could be well worth paying for almost double the average speeds. Oh...and did we mention the free smart speaker?View Deal

Is the Google Nest Hub Max a good free gift?

In a word...yes! It's one of the most impressive display-led speakers on the market and would normally cost you the princely sum of £219. So getting this thrown in free with your internet package is an absolute win.

The screen is clear and vibrant for video, the design will suit most modern interiors and, most importantly, the sound quality it delivers is excellent. It also has a front-facing camera, and can plug into the Google-owned Nest platform to act as a smart home camera. A real all-singing all-dancing hub for your home.

Still want to know more? Then get yourself over to our in-depth Google Nest Hub Max review.

