Dell G15 Ryzen Edition voted Best Budget Laptop at TechRadar Choice Awards 2021

It’s the second day of our TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 reveal, and we’ve got loads of titles to reveal including the title of Best Budget Laptop that goes to the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition.

The TechRadar Choice Awards 2021 powered by Oppo are a brand new awards event for 2021, and they’re designed to celebrate our favorite tech products and brands.

We have over 50 award categories this year from drones to consoles to smartphones, and we’ll be revealing our winners over this week starting with TV, Audio and Entertainment yesterday.

We've decided these winners through a combination of consumer voting - that means people like you from the general UK public have voted for these winners - and our expert panel of judges.

Without further ado, here’s our pick of Network, Gaming and Computing awards for 2021.

Ghost of Tsushima Ghost of Tsushima offers players a beautiful, feudal Japan-inspired world to explore. Players have the choice to use a variety of different playstyles from traditional samurai fighting to more sneaky tactics. Jin's quest to save the island of Tsushima safe from invasion is an absolute must-play. Read our Ghost of Tsushima review

Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you everything you could want out of a gaming service, and so much more. For one surprisingly low monthly cost you get access to a Netflix-style library of games you can play on your Xbox console or PC, the ability to stream Xbox Series X quality games to your Xbox, PC, and Mobile and free games to expand your personal digital library. Read our Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review

Star Wars Squadrons Everyone who's ever watched Star Wars has dreamed of being a part of the films, and Star Wars Squadrons absolutely lives up to what we hoped it could. Sit in the cockpit of classic ships like the X-Wing and TIE Fighter in epic VR dogfights where you outfly and gun down your opponents, it's an absolute blast.

Oculus Quest 2 This lightweight yet powerful VR device has finally helped virtual reality enter the mainstream. That's thanks to its excellent performance as a standalone device and its affordable price that means almost anyone can try out this all-new era of gaming. Read our Oculus Quest 2 review

Genshin Impact Genshin Impact offers players a massive beautiful open world to explore and delightful combat against a huge variety of enemies - all while somehow offering this for free and on mobile platforms. It's absolutely deserving of its spot as best mobile game.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition When you think of gaming laptops you're often faced with eye-wateringly high prices, but that's not true of the Dell G15. It's a gaming PC that won't break the bank and yet still manages to a surprisingly strong performance that you'll be proud of. Read our Dell G15 laptop review

Apple MacBook Pro M1 The Apple MacBook Pro M1 is the most exciting laptop Apple has released in years. The new M1 chip allows it to deliver outstanding performance and its excellent battery life means you can work on your latest projects while out on the go. Read our Apple MacBook Pro M1 review

Alienware x17 Gaming laptops promise to be everything you need for a great PC gaming experience, but one of the only systems out there to deliver on this is the Alienware x17. It has a great performance thanks to its top-quality specs, and its in-built mechanical keyboard can rival dedicated add-ons.

AMD RX 5600XT This is exactly what you want out of a 1080p graphics card. It's affordable, energy-efficient, and delivers incredible framerates. In a messy 1080p GPU market, the AMD RX 5600XT cuts through the noise to deliver the best performance you can find. Read our AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT review

Virgin Media With super fast internet speeds, dedicated fibre optics and affordable pricing, Virgin Media broadband stands out above the rest for UK customers. This award was 100% decided by our consumer vote

Sky With so many great shows, films and sports on offer, you can't find a better TV package than what's on Sky's services. Thanks to its recent partnerships with company's like Netflix, binge-watchers are guaranteed to never run out of content to watch. This award was 100% decided by our consumer vote

