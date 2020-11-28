Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce live stream: how to watch the fight from anywhere tonight

After two previous false starts, this much-anticipated face off between two of Britain's best heavyweights finally gets to take place tonight. Don't miss a second of the action - follow our Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce live stream guide to watch the big fight online tonight, no matter where you are in the world.

Undefeated South Londoner Dubois is widely considered the best upcoming talent in the division, having clocked up 14 wins and remaining undefeated at the age of just 22. This fight will be seen by many as another step towards the top tier of fighters in this weight for Dubois, but tonight he comes up against an older pro, who is likely to pose the biggest challenge of his career so far.

Dubois vs Joyce live stream This Battle of Britain showdown is set to take place on Saturday, November 28 at Church House in London. The night's undercard is set to get under way in the UK at 7pm GMT (2pm ET/11am PT, 6am AEDT) with ring walks for main event expected around 10pm local time (5pm ET/2pm PT 9am AEDT) , and you can access the same coverage you would at home from wherever you are by using a VPN.

Joyce, 35, is an Olympic silver medallist and Dubois' former sparring partner, who boasts an equally clean record of 11 wins and no losses, with 10 of those victories via knockout.

Dubois's last visit to the ring saw him dispatch Ricardo Snijders in a second round knockout in August, while Joyce had a similarly easy win against Michael Wallisch in his last fight back in July.

The fight looked in danger of being postponed once more after Joyce's lead trainer Ismael Salas tested positive for coronavirus, however both fighters have since delivered negative tests.

Many pundits have praise both fighters for taking such a high stakes fight at such an early stage of their professional careers, with Dubois' British title, Joyce's Commonwealth belt and the vacant European strap all on the line tonight.

Having been set to take place at the O2, this much-rearranged clash finally takes place tonight at the no-less iconic Church House in Westminster - the scene of several historic speeches given by Winston Churchill, hence the 'Battle of Britain' billing.

This looks like being an unmissable night's worth of action for boxing fans. Below you'll find all the options for watching tonight's fight. No matter where you are in the world you can watch a Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce live stream online tonight.

How to watch Dubois vs Joyce from outside the country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch a Dubois vs Joyce live stream in the UK

British fight fans looking to watch tonight's face-off will be please to know they won't need to lay out for a hefty PPV fee, as it's being aired on regular BT Sport channels. This big clash will instead be available to watch BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. Coverage begins at 7.30pm GMT on BT Sport 1, with the British duo set to make their ringwalks some time after 10pm. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Dubois vs Joyce live stream in the US

Like the UK, tonight's fight won't be a PPV affair in the US, and will instead be available to watch via ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+. The ring walk for the main event is expected at around 5pm ET/2pm PT. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Even better value, though, is a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus - all for the bargain price of just $12.99 a month. As well as ESPN+ documentary action, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers.



How to live stream Dubois vs Joyce in Australia

The great news is that the fight won't be a PPV event Down Under, with Fox Sports set to show the action from London from 6.30am on the morning of Sunday, November 29 with ring walks for Joyce and Dubois expected from 9am AEDT. That also means the fight will be available via standalone sports streaming service Kayo Sports will also be on hand with full live coverage of the fight. The streaming service features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch Kayo Sports subscription coverage overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

Can I watch a Dubois vs Joyce live stream in Canada?

To the best of our knowledge, there's unfortunately no confirmed broadcaster in Canada carrying the big Dubois vs Joyce fight live today. This means that UK boxing fans in Canada's best bet is to make use of one of our best VPNs and follow the route outlined above to tune back in to streaming services back home.

