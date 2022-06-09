Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course trailer debuts aggressive snowflake

Audio player loading…

We’re just weeks away from the Cuphead sequel, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, but that’s not stopped the developers from eeking out one last reveal: an aggressive snowflake.

As part of the Summer Game Fest, Studio MDHR’s Maja Moldenhauer presented a gameplay trailer showing off an unexpected boss battle: a giant, transforming snowflake that fires eyeballs, icicles, and, er, buckets at you. I guess if there’s one thing Cuphead’s never been, it’s predictable.

Check out the boss fight for yourself below:

The boss battle footage should leave no fan in doubt, this sequel is as rock hard as its predecessor. New character Chalice has to weave between waves of incoming projectiles while also humping between floating, spinning platforms. This is a ridiculous stacking of challenges and exactly why I’ll never play these games. I like my games sedate, not straight from hell.

It also wouldn’t be a Cuphead boss if it didn’t have a final reveal – that vicious boss? It’s just a soft purple-robed wizard under that cold exterior.

If you are a fan of being cut to shribbons by ruthless cartoon villains then more power to you, also, you can begin preparing yourself because you don’t have long to wait until you can be ravaged all over again – Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is out on June 30.

If you’re looking for even more information about the game ahead of launch then you should watch the full interview with Moldenhauer. While she tries not to give too much away about the 2D shooter, she dives into how they’ve improved on the art and challenge set out in the first game.