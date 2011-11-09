Packard Bell launches its slimmest all-in-one PC

Carry it from room-to-room? Sure, why not

Packard Bell has unveiled its slimmest ever all-in-one PC, a revamped PB oneTwo that is 65 per cent slimmer than its predecessor.

Available in both 21.5-inch and 23-inch screen sizes, the PB oneTwo comes with second-gen Intel Core processor, Nvidia, AMD or Intel graphics cards and a touchscreen.

Packard Bell reckons the oneTwo is light enough that you'll fancy carting it from room-to-room, although presumably it's not advocating you taking it on the train or anything.

Port to starboard

Ports available include four USB 2.0, two USB 3.0, an HDMI-in, a 5-in-1 card reader and audio in and out jacks.

"The PB oneTwo has been a sales hit for Packard Bell, and this new version demonstrates the company's firm commitment to the all-in-one market," said Luca Rossi, EMEA consumer division director at Packard Bell, for whom it is clearly all about the customer and not about the sales figures or money at all, no siree.

As far as software goes, you're looking at the Windows 7 Touch Pack, a bunch of "fun, inspiring applications" and Adobe Photoshop Elements 9 on board.

Both editions of the PB oneTwo will be available later this month, with the 21.5-inch setting you back £599, and the 23-inch at £699.