LG shows off premium curved UltraWide and 4K monitors

LG is on a push with curved displays at CES 2016, and this year it is announcing the 34UC98, an UltraWide 21:9 aspect ratio screen with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology. The monitor sports a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution panel that covers 99% of the sRGB color space at 30 nits of brightness.

According to LG, the 34-inch panel offers the same field of view as a 37-inch screen, allowing for easy multitasking with a four-screen split feature, allowing users to see four windows at the same time. Users can also connect two different devices simultaneously to the monitor.

In addition to productivity tasks, the LG 34UC98 is also good for gaming with its immersive, ultra-wide form factor, but LG didn't give the response time of the screen. The monitor supports AMD's FreeSync technology.

To free up desk space, the LG 34UC98 can be mounted to a VESA-compatible mount on the wall. LG didn't provide pricing or availability information for the screen at this time.

4K IPS with USB-C

LG also unveiled a 27-inch IPS 4K desktop display that's meant to look good and take up less space on your desk. Designed around laptops, convertibles and tablets with the new USB Type-C (also called USB-C) port, the LG 27UD88 uses a single USB cable to deliver power, video and data.

This means reduced cable clutter on your desk as you connect your laptop or tablet. The single USB-C cable will allow you to drive video output from your laptop to the LG 27UD88 and also recharge your laptop. Additionally, with extremely slim bezels, the display will take up less space on a desk.

The LG 27UD88 also support color presets like Rec. 709 and SMPTE-C broadcasting standards.