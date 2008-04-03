Intel IDF round-up

Intel reveals all at the Spring 2008 IDF

There's plenty going on at the Spring 2008 IDF, and we have gathered all the key announcements in one place: right here in fact. We'll update this article with any new developments as they come, so keep checking back.

Intel predicts death of conventional PC graphics Will the Larrabee chip enable a new age of "visual computing"?

Intel goes MID mad in Shanghai But are 'Mobile Internet Devices' just another label for UMPCs?

Intel reveals Atom ultra-mobile CPU details Atom's performance goes up to 1.86GHz

Intel's Atom to enable £100 PCs? Ultra-mobile processor will moonlight as budget desktop

Intel unveils latest affordable Classmate laptop Latest arrival in the 'netbook' category

