New iPad case features Bluetooth keyboard

The Apple iPad is set to be released in the UK later in May, with shipping dates for those that pre-order Apple's new device already slipping into early June.

Demand for the new tablet PC from Apple is clearly high in Britain, although some computer users are still to be convinced by the lack of a traditional physical keyboard attached to the iPad.

Instant iNetbook

Hey presto! If you invest in a case for your new iPad you can solve the keyboard issue at the same time if you buy yourself a ClamCase – "the all-in-one: keyboard, case and stand… with a sea of features under its shell."

The ClamCase will also let you connect to "other compatible Bluetooth devices such as Sony Playstation 3, Tivo and HTPC (home theater PC) to give you the ultimate wireless keyboard experience," claims the marketing messaging.

The case itself is made from what is described as a "smooth yet grippy rubberized" material and the "the 360 degree hinge provides a more user-friendly hold for confident handling."

Viewing iStand

Finally, you can also flip it around and use it as a stand for using and viewing your iPad in tablet mode, allowing users " the capability to display a digital picture frame slideshow in both portrait and landscape views."

Whether or not this might convince netbook aficionados to give up their Eee PCs and MSI Winds once and for all is still to be seen…

Pricing and release dates are still to be confirmed. Check out the demo video from YouTube below.

Via TechCrunch Europe