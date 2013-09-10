Western Digital's My Passport Slim HDD is thinner than a matchbox

External hard disk drives (HDDs) have gone on a diet in recent years, and Western Digital's My Passport Slim looks to be one of the, er, slimmest yet.

The company's new 2TB and 1TB models feature a metal-casing design. The former measures 4.33 x 3.14 by 0.7 inches wide, while the smaller of the two capacities is thinner at 4.33 x 3.14 x 0.48 inches.

Both are protected with 256-bit hardware-based encryption and include WD's SmartWare Pro data protection software that backs up data locally or to a Dropbox account in the cloud.

They're also equipped with USB 3.0 connectivity to keep files transferring at a nippy rate.

The 1TB version is available now at a recommended retail price of €129.99 (around £108), while the 2TB model will be priced at €209.90 (around £177) when it lands sometime "next quarter".

