Intel intros pre-emptive 3GHz quad-core chips

Before AMD unveils its Barcelona quad-core chip in September, Intel has introduced two pre-emptive quad-core chips. Aimed more at the same server market, the move once again underlines Intel's determination. The new Xeon processors X5365 and L5335 have virtualization capabilities and the latter is a low-powered variant.

The X5365 isn't incredibly power hungry either, considering its grunt - Intel says it's the industry's first 3.0 GHz quad-core to fit inside a standard 120 watt power envelope. The X5365 also features a front-side bus (FSB) speed of 1333MHz.

Intel has labelled the 50watt L5335 'energy-sipping', at just 12.5 watts per core. The FSB speed is the same as the X5365.

"Intel innovation continues to enable us to be the multi-core trailblazer providing a choice of quad-core products for those craving the highest performance, lowest power and all points in between," said Kirk Skaugen, vice president of Intel's Digital Enterprise Group, and general manager of the Server Platforms Group.

"Moore's Law, Intel's silicon design and process technology and the Core microarchitecture are allowing us to deliver even greater levels of end-user value by essentially enabling price parity between dual and quad-core Intel Xeon processors at a given clock frequency, further accelerating quad-core market adoption."